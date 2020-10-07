Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

MotorHaven

613-581-2833

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

MotorHaven

110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9

613-581-2833

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5956509
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B93GH426593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Civic Coupe Touring

15500 + HST

 

Looking for a coupe that runs great without spending a fortune, a nice ride with very low cost to maintain.. There it is, 

 

this honda civic will never let you down, Touring model with all the gadgets that honda offers... and super low mileage with only 41000 km on it. 

 

Contact us now for a test drive

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MotorHaven

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 41,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler
 74,000 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X5 4.8i
 208,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email MotorHaven

MotorHaven

MotorHaven

110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9

Call Dealer

613-581-XXXX

(click to show)

613-581-2833

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory