2016 Honda Civic

90,485 KM

Details Description

$15,378

+ tax & licensing
$15,378

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX | AUTO | SUNROOF | ALLOYS

2016 Honda Civic

EX | AUTO | SUNROOF | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,378

+ taxes & licensing

90,485KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6168864
  • Stock #: 200787
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F75GH008443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200787
  • Mileage 90,485 KM

Vehicle Description

I'm new here. I haven't been prepared for my full picture shoot yet but feel free to come and visit me. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. With over 300 vehicles in stock we are confident we will have a vehicle in your price point. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

