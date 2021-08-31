- Listing ID: 7665160
- Stock #: 210225A
- VIN: 2HGFC1F47GH105501
-
Exterior Colour
Blanc
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Stock #
210225A
-
Mileage
70,520 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front collision mitigation
