Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

70,520 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Credit Car Canada

819-319-8444

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Location

Credit Car Canada

1520 Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S1

819-319-8444

  1. 7665160
  2. 7665160
  3. 7665160
  4. 7665160
  5. 7665160
  6. 7665160
  7. 7665160
  8. 7665160
  9. 7665160
  10. 7665160
  11. 7665160
  12. 7665160
  13. 7665160
  14. 7665160
  15. 7665160
  16. 7665160
  17. 7665160
  18. 7665160
  19. 7665160
  20. 7665160
  21. 7665160
  22. 7665160
  23. 7665160
  24. 7665160
  25. 7665160
  26. 7665160
  27. 7665160
  28. 7665160
  29. 7665160
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,520KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7665160
  • Stock #: 210225A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F47GH105501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 210225A
  • Mileage 70,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Credit Car Canada

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD
 86,785 KM
$17,795 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV
 66,481 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-9 GS-L
 20,292 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Email Credit Car Canada

Credit Car Canada

Credit Car Canada

1520 Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S1

Call Dealer

819-319-XXXX

(click to show)

819-319-8444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory