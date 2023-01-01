Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

157,731 KM

Details Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1688582091
  2. 1688582097
  3. 1688582102
  4. 1688582108
  5. 1688582113
  6. 1688582118
  7. 1688582121
  8. 1688582127
  9. 1688582133
  10. 1688582138
  11. 1688582143
  12. 1688582149
  13. 1688582155
  14. 1688582164
  15. 1688582170
  16. 1688582176
  17. 1688582183
  18. 1688582188
  19. 1688582193
  20. 1688582200
  21. 1688582208
  22. 1688582212
  23. 1688582217
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144371
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H9XGL801673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,731 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

2016 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 157,731 KM
$21,488 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda Miata MX-...
 135,690 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue AW...
 32,473 KM
$27,388 + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory