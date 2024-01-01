Menu
***All Our Vehicles Come With A Free Carfax Report*** Barrhaven Mazda Sales is open Monday through Saturday for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a LIVE Sales Professional. For special requests or safety concerns, please book ahead with our sales team. ** FINANCE SPECIAL - ADVERTISED SALES PRICE IS BASED ON FINANCE PURCHASE ONLY**

2016 Honda CR-V

94,827 KM

Details Description Features

$21,898

+ tax & licensing
AWD SE | 2 Sets of Wheels Included!

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

Used
94,827KM
VIN 2HKRM4H4XGH122470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40031
  • Mileage 94,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Ramp breakover angle: 16 deg
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Approach angle: 28 deg
Front tires: 225/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Departure angle: 21 deg
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear headroom: 980mm (38.6)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Drive type: all-wheel
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback
Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,820mm (71.7)
Front hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Ground clearance (max): 170mm (6.7)
Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 87.0mm x 99.1mm (3.43 x 3.90)
Compression ratio: 11.10 to 1
Curb weight: 1,619kg (3,569lbs)
GVWR: 2,070kg (4,564lbs)
Exterior length: 4,557mm (179.4)
Exterior height: 1,652mm (65.0)
Wheelbase: 2,620mm (103.1)
Rear legroom: 972mm (38.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,489mm (58.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4)
Passenger volume: 2,873L (101.5 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: HondaLink
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,054 L (37 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,007 L (71 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

