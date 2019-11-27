Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-Wheel Drive!



The 2016 Honda CR-V is one of the roomiest, most functional small SUVs with responsive handling, roomy seats, standard safety features, and good fuel economy. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 70670 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range EX has many functional upgrades including a power moonroof, Lanewatch blind spot display, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many others. The EX includes all the features from the SE including all-wheel drive, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloy wheels, 6 speaker stereo, LED running lights and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-wheel Drive.



