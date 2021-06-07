Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

114,917 KM

Details Description Features

$17,436

+ tax & licensing
$17,436

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SE AWD | ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED SEATS | FOG LIGHTS

SE AWD | ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED SEATS | FOG LIGHTS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  • Listing ID: 7215203
  • Stock #: 210624
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH132312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Well equipped AWD w/heated seats, rear view camera, alloy wheels, tinted glass, automatic headlamps/fog lights, cruise control, air conditioning, push button start, power group, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, Bluetooth, econ mode, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than any other Dealership to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

