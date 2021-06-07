2016 Honda CR-V

$17,436 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 9 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7215203

7215203 Stock #: 210624

210624 VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH132312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210624

Mileage 114,917 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.