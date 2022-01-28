Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

106,000 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

EX-L

EX-L

Location

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

106,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8256331
  • Stock #: H7777
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H70GH107289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED LOCAL TRADE 2016 HONDA CRV EX-L , LEATHER SUNROOF POWER HEATED SEATS REVERSE CAMERA SIDE VIEW CAMERA AMD FM CD AIR COND . BLUETOOTH ROOF RACK ALLOY WHEELS . We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?
We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

