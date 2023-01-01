Menu
2016 Honda Fit

79,722 KM

LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

79,722KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10612848
  • Stock #: 23-0903A
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H52GM103077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

A flexible interior, an efficient powertrain, and agreeable pricing make the Fit an easy recommendation, says Car and Driver This 2016 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. It's fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when you're riding with four of your friends. Plus, it's even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride you'll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Honda's legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. This low mileage hatchback has just 79,722 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Fit's trim level is LX. The mid-range LX is all about comfort. Features include a display audio system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a backup camera, traction control, air conditioning, cruise control, body coloured exterior trim, a rear spoiler, heated front seats, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Touch Screen

