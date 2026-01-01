Menu
<p><strong>--ONLY 21,000KM--MILEAGE VERIFIED--CERTIFIED--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Yes! You read right! A 2016 Honda Fit EX with only 21,000km. Car is immaculate inside and out and something you would expect out of a car with such low mileage. A loaded EX model with sunroof, alloy wheels, back up camera, power group options, bluetooth and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Book in a road test and come see for yourself!</p><p> </p><p>Need financing? Apply with us and get bank terms up to 48 months OAC! B lender terms available up to 72 months financing available OAC!</p><p> </p><p>Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!</p>

2016 Honda Fit

21,202 KM

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Fit

EX **ONLY 21,000KM! YES, YOU READ RIGHT!**

13505066

2016 Honda Fit

EX **ONLY 21,000KM! YES, YOU READ RIGHT!**

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,202KM
Good Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H73GM109682

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,202 KM

--ONLY 21,000KM--MILEAGE VERIFIED--CERTIFIED--

 

Yes! You read right! A 2016 Honda Fit EX with only 21,000km. Car is immaculate inside and out and something you would expect out of a car with such low mileage. A loaded EX model with sunroof, alloy wheels, back up camera, power group options, bluetooth and so much more!

 

Book in a road test and come see for yourself!

 

Need financing? Apply with us and get bank terms up to 48 months OAC! B lender terms available up to 72 months financing available OAC!

 

Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2016 Honda Fit