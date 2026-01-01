$16,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Fit
EX **ONLY 21,000KM! YES, YOU READ RIGHT!**
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,202 KM
Vehicle Description
--ONLY 21,000KM--MILEAGE VERIFIED--CERTIFIED--
Yes! You read right! A 2016 Honda Fit EX with only 21,000km. Car is immaculate inside and out and something you would expect out of a car with such low mileage. A loaded EX model with sunroof, alloy wheels, back up camera, power group options, bluetooth and so much more!
Book in a road test and come see for yourself!
Need financing? Apply with us and get bank terms up to 48 months OAC! B lender terms available up to 72 months financing available OAC!
Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing>
613-680-4171