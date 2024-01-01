$12,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
EX, AUTO, FWD, A/C, SUNROOF, POWER GROUP, 249KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 249,757 KM
Vehicle Description
>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
613-744-7090