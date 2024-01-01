Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>1367 LABRIE AVE </p><p>>>12900 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>></p><p>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS </p><p> </p>

2016 Honda HR-V

249,757 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda HR-V

EX, AUTO, FWD, A/C, SUNROOF, POWER GROUP, 249KM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX, AUTO, FWD, A/C, SUNROOF, POWER GROUP, 249KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1717439427
  2. 1717439428
  3. 1717439426
  4. 1717439427
  5. 1717439428
  6. 1717439427
  7. 1717439426
  8. 1717439422
  9. 1717439426
  10. 1717439426
  11. 1717439428
  12. 1717439428
  13. 1717439426
  14. 1717439428
  15. 1717439425
  16. 1717439423
  17. 1717439428
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
249,757KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU5H51GM104457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,757 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>12900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2017 Kia Sedona 8 PASS/ACCIDENT FREE/CAMERA/BLUETOTH/1 YEAR WARR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Kia Sedona 8 PASS/ACCIDENT FREE/CAMERA/BLUETOTH/1 YEAR WARR 231,129 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT/AUTO/6 PASS/ACCIDENT FREE/LEATHER/SUNROOF/193KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT/AUTO/6 PASS/ACCIDENT FREE/LEATHER/SUNROOF/193KM 193,287 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon >>SOLD>>SOLD>>SOLD>> for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon >>SOLD>>SOLD>>SOLD>> 132,029 KM SOLD

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V