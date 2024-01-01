Menu
Used
92,035KM
VIN 3CZRU6H59GM107452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights!

If interior versatility and space are priorities, the Honda HR-V crossover could very well be the ideal pick, according to Edmunds.com. This 2016 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Honda HR-V is a compact crossover that was built with you in mind. Fuel efficiency, versatility, and striking style best describe this fun to drive SUV. With class leading cargo capacity, you will have the confidence in knowing that you don't have to pick and choose what you want to bring. Beneath its sporty exterior, the HR-V is all about comfort and sophistication with Honda's legendary safety equipment and reliability there to back you up. This hatchback has 92,035 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our HR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range HR-V EX gives you a nice blend of features and value. It comes with a display audio system with 6 speaker audio, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, fog lights, LaneWatch blind spot display, a rearview camera, a power moonroof, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

