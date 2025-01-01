Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Honda HR-V LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Honda HR-V

220,537 KM

Details Features

$12,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12432274

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1745244950
  2. 1745244950
  3. 1745244950
  4. 1745244950
  5. 1745244950
  6. 1745244950
  7. 1745244950
  8. 1745244950
  9. 1745244950
  10. 1745244950
  11. 1745244950
  12. 1745244950
  13. 1745244950
  14. 1745244950
  15. 1745244950
  16. 1745244950
  17. 1745244950
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,537KM
Good Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H33GM101788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,537 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2016 Honda HR-V LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda HR-V LX 220,537 KM $12,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda CR-V LX 125,756 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX 152,441 KM $18,777 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V