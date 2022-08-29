Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

171,816 KM

$16,599

+ tax & licensing
$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

LX 4WD CVT 2016 Honda HR-V LX AWD**LOW PRICED AWD, HONDA QUALITY!**

2016 Honda HR-V

LX 4WD CVT 2016 Honda HR-V LX AWD**LOW PRICED AWD, HONDA QUALITY!**

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

171,816KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9238543
  • Stock #: 48
  • VIN: 3czru6h38gm101463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,816 KM

Vehicle Description

**LOW PRICED AWD, HONDA QUALITY!**
 

The HRV is Hondas best selling Crossover, one test drive and youll fall in love with its ride height and visibility! Fuel efficient and with a 5 star safety rating, everyone loves them! An amazing bonus, this SUV has tons of upgrades and features All-Wheel Drive, Heated seats and heated wiper blades! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Honda HR-V, and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less!


 

Fully Certified

Heated Seats

Heated Windshield Wipers

All Wheel Drive

Keyless Entry

Alloy Rims

Power Locks and Windows

Backup Camera

Bluetooth

Cruise Control

CARFAX Available

Trade-ins Welcome

Financing Available

Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre

www.garageplusautocentre.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

