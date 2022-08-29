2016 Honda HR-V

$16,599 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 8 1 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9238543

9238543 Stock #: 48

48 VIN: 3czru6h38gm101463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 171,816 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.