2016 Honda HR-V
2016 Honda HR-V LX AWD**LOW PRICED AWD, HONDA QUALITY!**
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
- Stock #: 48
- VIN: 3czru6h38gm101463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,816 KM
Vehicle Description
**LOW PRICED AWD, HONDA QUALITY!**
The HRV is Hondas best selling Crossover, one test drive and youll fall in love with its ride height and visibility! Fuel efficient and with a 5 star safety rating, everyone loves them! An amazing bonus, this SUV has tons of upgrades and features All-Wheel Drive, Heated seats and heated wiper blades! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Honda HR-V, and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less!
Fully Certified
Heated Seats
Heated Windshield Wipers
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Entry
Alloy Rims
Power Locks and Windows
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
CARFAX Available
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
