Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Odyssey

213,060 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12513940

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1746909796
  2. 1746909796
  3. 1746909796
  4. 1746909796
  5. 1746909796
  6. 1746909796
  7. 1746909796
  8. 1746909796
  9. 1746909796
  10. 1746909796
  11. 1746909796
  12. 1746909796
  13. 1746909796
  14. 1746909796
  15. 1746909796
  16. 1746909796
  17. 1746909796
  18. 1746909796
  19. 1746909796
  20. 1746909796
  21. 1746909796
  22. 1746909796
  23. 1746909796
  24. 1746909796
  25. 1746909796
  26. 1746909796
  27. 1746909796
  28. 1746909796
  29. 1746909796
  30. 1746909796
  31. 1746909796
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,060KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H62GB505960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 213,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT- 7 SEATER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Dodge Journey SXT- 7 SEATER 148,365 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 140,325 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG 143,420 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2016 Honda Odyssey