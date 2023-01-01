Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

150,905 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L/ REVCAM/LTHRSTS

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L/ REVCAM/LTHRSTS

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

150,905KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10401009
  VIN: 5FNYF6H72GB506401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of style, comfort, and reliability with this pristine 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L. With only 150,000 kilometers on the odometer, this SUV boasts a timeless elegance and comes equipped with a powerful engine, a luxurious leather interior, advanced tech features, and spacious seating for the whole family. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle that combines Honda's renowned craftsmanship with years of worry-free adventures ahead. Grab the wheel and experience the joy of driving in the 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

