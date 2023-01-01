$19,340+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$19,340
+ taxes & licensing
241,412KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H86GB502313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $19920 - Our Price is just $19340!
The Honda Pilot is quick, fuel-efficient, stylish and has an extremely functional interior with three-row seating and high-quality materials. This 2016 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 241,412 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is EX-L. Upgrade to the EX-L trim and enjoy luxury and versatility. It comes with a display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 7 speaker audio, heated leather seats, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2016 Honda Pilot