Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Compare at $19920 - Our Price is just $19340! <br> <br> The Honda Pilot is quick, fuel-efficient, stylish and has an extremely functional interior with three-row seating and high-quality materials. This 2016 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 241,412 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Pilots trim level is EX-L. Upgrade to the EX-L trim and enjoy luxury and versatility. It comes with a display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 7 speaker audio, heated leather seats, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Honda Pilot

241,412 KM

Details Description Features

$19,340

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$19,340

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
241,412KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H86GB502313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $19920 - Our Price is just $19340!

The Honda Pilot is quick, fuel-efficient, stylish and has an extremely functional interior with three-row seating and high-quality materials. This 2016 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 241,412 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pilot's trim level is EX-L. Upgrade to the EX-L trim and enjoy luxury and versatility. It comes with a display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 7 speaker audio, heated leather seats, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, NAV, DUAL SUNROOF, 3.6 V6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, NAV, DUAL SUNROOF, 3.6 V6 13,120 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, 6.2 V8, NIGHT VISION, SUPER CRUISE, REAR ENTERTAINMENT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, 6.2 V8, NIGHT VISION, SUPER CRUISE, REAR ENTERTAINMENT 32,993 KM $131,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Essential for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Essential 42,993 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,340

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot