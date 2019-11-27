Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi LEATHER ROOF NAVI BLIS BACKUP CAMERA

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi LEATHER ROOF NAVI BLIS BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,766KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4383474
  • Stock #: 511221
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H73GB511221
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

