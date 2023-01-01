2016 Hyundai Accent

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10495776

10495776 Stock #: 23-9335B

23-9335B VIN: KMHCU4AE7GU076946

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-9335B

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.