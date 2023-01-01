Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

Details

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth

2016 Hyundai Accent

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
  • Listing ID: 10495776
  • Stock #: 23-9335B
  • VIN: KMHCU4AE7GU076946

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-9335B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accent's trim level is GLS. Get the ultimate style and technology in a subcompact with this Accent GLS. It comes with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels with silver accents, automatic projector beam headlights, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a USB port, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

