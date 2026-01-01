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2016 Hyundai Accent
L - Power Windows
2016 Hyundai Accent
L - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
198,000KM
VIN KMHCT5AE5GU238551
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8479B
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Windows!
Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars.
This hatchback has 198,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accent's trim level is L. This subcompact Accent L is a tremendous value and fun to drive. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, auto-off headlights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, stainless steel exhaust, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars.
This hatchback has 198,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accent's trim level is L. This subcompact Accent L is a tremendous value and fun to drive. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, auto-off headlights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, stainless steel exhaust, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
driver armrest
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Rear Windows
Provision Air Conditioning
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat pump device height adjuster, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Manual Remote Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P175/70TR14
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
3.83 Axle Ratio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2016 Hyundai Accent