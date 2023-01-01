$13,274+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$13,274
+ taxes & licensing
153,149KM
Used
VIN KMHDH4AH7GU506915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,149 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $13672 - Our Price is just $13274!
Reliable, efficient, roomy and very stylish.Is the 2016 Hyundai Elantra your next new car? This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 153,149 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. The GLS trim is a fine mix of premium features, packed in a refined cabin and excellent efficiency. It comes with standard options such as power sunroof, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo, rearview camera, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $111.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Hyundai Elantra