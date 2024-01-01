$11,442+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
6-SPEED MANUAL | LOW KMS! | FULL POWER GROUP
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
115,851KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE3GH691839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,851 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! 6-speed manual w/ power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM/CD player and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
