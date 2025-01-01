Menu
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If youre in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 218,812 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantras trim level is Sport Appearance. The Auto Sport Appearance gives high speed and performance and stability in one. This sporty car has come with packed features like front fog lamps, trunk rear cargo access, power rear windows and cruise control with steering wheel controls. To keep its user more secure on the road, perimeter alarm, side impact beams and outboard front lap and shoulder belt are installed in the auto sport. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2016 Hyundai Elantra

218,812 KM

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - Sunroof

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - Sunroof

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
218,812KM
VIN KMHDH4AE8GU569950

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6846A
  • Mileage 218,812 KM

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 218,812 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Appearance. The Auto Sport Appearance gives high speed and performance and stability in one. This sporty car has come with packed features like front fog lamps, trunk rear cargo access, power rear windows and cruise control with steering wheel controls. To keep its user more secure on the road, perimeter alarm, side impact beams and outboard front lap and shoulder belt are installed in the auto sport. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2016 Hyundai Elantra