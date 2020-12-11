Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

58,232 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

  1. 6336995
  2. 6336995
  3. 6336995
  4. 6336995
  5. 6336995
  6. 6336995
  7. 6336995
  8. 6336995
  9. 6336995
  10. 6336995
  11. 6336995
  12. 6336995
  13. 6336995
  14. 6336995
  15. 6336995
  16. 6336995
  17. 6336995
  18. 6336995
  19. 6336995
  20. 6336995
  21. 6336995
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,232KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6336995
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH7GU539347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,232 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Rear-View Camera
- Bluetooth
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Cruise Control
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 9.7
L/100Km Hwy: 6.7

Mechanical Equipment

48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
50 L Fuel Tank
90 Amp Alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder GDI D-CVVT
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Interior Equipment

2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display

Exterior Equipment

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Fog Lamps

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams

Entertainment Equipment

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt, 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 71,534 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 150,767 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue FW...
 47,306 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory