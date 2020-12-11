2016 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
- Certified
- Rear-View Camera
- Bluetooth
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Cruise Control
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 9.7
L/100Km Hwy: 6.7
Mechanical Equipment
48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
50 L Fuel Tank
90 Amp Alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder GDI D-CVVT
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Interior Equipment
2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Exterior Equipment
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Fog Lamps
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Entertainment Equipment
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt, 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control
