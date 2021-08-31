Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

115,373 KM

Details

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

GLS, MAN, ACCIDENT FREE, SUNROOF, CAMERA, BTOOTH

GLS, MAN, ACCIDENT FREE, SUNROOF, CAMERA, BTOOTH

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,373KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7751010
  • Stock #: GU592705
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH8GU592705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,373 KM

Vehicle Description

8900 + Tax + Licensing》》Financing available》》Accident free》》Comes certified in Ontario or Quebec》》

Immaculate condition must be seen, Manual Transmission, 4 Cylinders, Bluetooth, Air Condition, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Power Sunroof,  Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless entry, Please visit our site at Ronysautosales.com for a variety of vehicles, contact information and directions, located East end Ottawa at 1367 Labrie Ave.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

