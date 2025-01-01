$5,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
GL, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
GL, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # GU303234
- Mileage 249,992 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE
>>5900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>ACCIDENT FREE>>
>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ACCIDENT. FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Email Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-744-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090