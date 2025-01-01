Menu
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>WERE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE </p><p>>>5900 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>ACCIDENT FREE>></p><p>>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ACCIDENT. FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

249,992 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
249,992KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD25LH3GU303234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GU303234
  • Mileage 249,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090

