$22,531+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 3.8 Premium - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$22,531
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,239KM
VIN KMHHU6KJ7GU131876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 64,239 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!
Compare at $23207 - Our Price is just $22531!
The Genesis simply keeps asking for more. This performance coupe is unbeatable. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe offers incredible performance and head turning good looks. Largely in part to its swooping exterior lines and powerful engine. This rear wheel drive sports coupe is right at home cruising down the boulevard or tearing up the race track and thanks to its high quality materials, this coupe will give you goose bumps every time you drive it! This low mileage coupe has just 64,239 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Genesis Coupe's trim level is 3.8 Premium. The Premium edition offers high end technology, enhanced style and a long list of upgraded features such as stylish sports aluminum alloy wheels, sport bucket seats with leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, power sunroof, Xenon HID headlights, 7.0 inch high-resolution touch-screen navigation system, 360-watt Infinity audio system with 10 speakers and a Proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $303.11 with $0 down for 48 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2016 Hyundai Genesis