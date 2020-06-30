2016 Hyundai Genesis

+ taxes & licensing
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful blue, Fully Loaded, Mint Genesis Coupe! Come see it before it's gone. Navigation Sunroof Leather Interior Heated Seats Manual 6Speed Alloy Rims Bluetooth with Voice Command Keyless Entry Back Up Camera and so much more Come see this 2 door Coupe These are hard to find and are rarely every in this great condition with such low mileage! DONT MISS OUT Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while your test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897
