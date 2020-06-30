Menu
2016 Hyundai Genesis

25,054 KM

$21,680

$21,680

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2016 Hyundai Genesis

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 Premium GPS SUNROOF LEATHER LOW KMs

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 Premium GPS SUNROOF LEATHER LOW KMs

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  • Listing ID: 5344844
  • Stock #: V0508C
  • VIN: KMHHT6KJ8GU137429

$21,680

+ taxes & licensing

25,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # V0508C
  • Mileage 25,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful blue, Fully Loaded, Mint Genesis Coupe! Come see it before it's gone. Navigation Sunroof Leather Interior Heated Seats Manual 6Speed Alloy Rims Bluetooth with Voice Command Keyless Entry Back Up Camera and so much more Come see this 2 door Coupe These are hard to find and are rarely every in this great condition with such low mileage! DONT MISS OUT Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while your test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

