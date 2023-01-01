2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10451304

10451304 Stock #: 126

126 VIN: 5XYZUDLB4GG324430

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

