Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

158,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10451304
  • Stock #: 126
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB4GG324430

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

2012 Nissan Juke S FWD
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 102,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory