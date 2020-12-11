Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

112,638 KM

Details Description

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Club

613-829-0606

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited AWD - LEATHER - POWER MOONROOF!

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited AWD - LEATHER - POWER MOONROOF!

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,638KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6313113
  Stock #: N115Z
  VIN: KM8SNDHFXGU149783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N115Z
  • Mileage 112,638 KM

Vehicle Description

SANTA FE XL LIMITED AWD - AUTO - A/C - LEATHER SEATS - POWER MOONROOF - ALLOY WHEELS - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER LIFTGATE - HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS - HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - INFINITI SOUND SYSTEM! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

