2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

85,617 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL FWD 4dr 3.3L Auto

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL FWD 4dr 3.3L Auto

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8334396
  • Stock #: 01493
  • VIN: KM8SM4HF1GU149772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01493
  • Mileage 85,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

