2016 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Used
- Listing ID: 10134222
- Stock #: C12780
- VIN: 5NPE24AF7GH413444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With a sleek look, a comfortable cabin, and a smooth ride, this efficient Hyundai Sonata is one of the most competitive sedans in its class. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is GLS. The GLS trim of the 2016 Hyundai Sonata raises the bar for safety and tech. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist, rear parking sensors, a backup camera, and more safety features keep everybody safe. Front and rear heated seats keep everybody comfortable.
