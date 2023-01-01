Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

GLS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10134222
  • Stock #: C12780
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF7GH413444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Detection

With a sleek look, a comfortable cabin, and a smooth ride, this efficient Hyundai Sonata is one of the most competitive sedans in its class. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is GLS. The GLS trim of the 2016 Hyundai Sonata raises the bar for safety and tech. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist, rear parking sensors, a backup camera, and more safety features keep everybody safe. Front and rear heated seats keep everybody comfortable.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

