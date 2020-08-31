2016 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Showroom condition and only 17,000 km. Automatic w/rear view camera, heated seats, air conditioning, premium alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, , AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux input, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, sport mode, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of nearly pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184.
