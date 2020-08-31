Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

17,261 KM

Details Description Features

$18,569

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,569

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL Only 17,000km. ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL Only 17,000km. ONE OWNER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 5716050
  2. 5716050
  3. 5716050
  4. 5716050
  5. 5716050
  6. 5716050
  7. 5716050
  8. 5716050
  9. 5716050
  10. 5716050
  11. 5716050
  12. 5716050
  13. 5716050
  14. 5716050
  15. 5716050
  16. 5716050
  17. 5716050
  18. 5716050
  19. 5716050
  20. 5716050
  21. 5716050
  22. 5716050
  23. 5716050
  24. 5716050
  25. 5716050
  26. 5716050
  27. 5716050
  28. 5716050
  29. 5716050
  30. 5716050
  31. 5716050
  32. 5716050
  33. 5716050
  34. 5716050
Contact Seller

$18,569

+ taxes & licensing

17,261KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5716050
  • Stock #: 200564
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF7GH268230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200564
  • Mileage 17,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Showroom condition and only 17,000 km. Automatic w/rear view camera, heated seats, air conditioning, premium alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, , AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux input, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, sport mode, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of nearly pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Color...
 16,411 KM
$39,978 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey S...
 87,597 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Expedition...
 0 KM
$58,967 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory