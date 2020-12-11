Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

71,534 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid 4DR SDN

Watch This Vehicle

Hybrid 4DR SDN

Location

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6328080
  • VIN: KMHE24L15GA008297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,534 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Back Up Camera
- Bluetooth
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Cruise Control
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
-
Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 5.9
L/100Km Hwy: 5.3
Mechanical Equipment
3.32 Axle Ratio
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC -inc: 38kW electric motor and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Hybrid Electric Motor
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Air Filtration
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Exterior Equipment
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Fog Lamps
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear Collision Warning
Entertainment Equipment
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 5" colour LCD touch-screen audio display, 6 speakers, steering wheel-mounted audio and telephone controls, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Streaming Audio

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

