2016 Hyundai Sonata

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
Prio Auto Sales
- Certified
- Back Up Camera
- Bluetooth
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Cruise Control
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 5.9
L/100Km Hwy: 5.3
Mechanical Equipment
3.32 Axle Ratio
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC -inc: 38kW electric motor and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Hybrid Electric Motor
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Air Filtration
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Exterior Equipment
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Fog Lamps
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear Collision Warning
Entertainment Equipment
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 5" colour LCD touch-screen audio display, 6 speakers, steering wheel-mounted audio and telephone controls, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Streaming Audio
