Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,360KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4573803
  • Stock #: 19-0274A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43GU155414
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate!

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV wish list. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 104,360 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. The Luxury is the next step up from the Premium and includes all the same features plus leather seating surfaces, proximity keyless entry with push button ignition, panoramic sunroof and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2006 Honda Odyssey E...
 353,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan S
 60,250 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 66,541 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Send A Message