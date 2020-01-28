Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate!



This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV wish list. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 104,360 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. The Luxury is the next step up from the Premium and includes all the same features plus leather seating surfaces, proximity keyless entry with push button ignition, panoramic sunroof and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate.



