2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,809KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5130755
  • Stock #: P6489A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA20GU047735
Exterior Colour
ASH BLACK
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 89,809 kms. It's ash black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Limited. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in this Tucson Limited. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free smart tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

