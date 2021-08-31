Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

98,293 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

98,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7743549
  Stock #: 01191
  VIN: KM8J3CA40GU165818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01191
  • Mileage 98,293 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- All Wheel Drive
- Bluetooth
- Heated Seats
- Power Windows
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Backup Camera
- Keyless Entry
- Power Locks
- Alloy Wheels
- Carfax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
-




Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 11.0
L/100Km Hwy: 9.0

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

