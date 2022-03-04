Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

108,084 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

108,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8552252
  • Stock #: 01600
  • VIN: KM8J3CA22GU072314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01600
  • Mileage 108,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Lift Gate
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

