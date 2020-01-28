Sexy and stylish, the 2016 Hyundai Veloster becomes a different vehicle based on the angle you are look at it from. This 2016 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2016 Veloster continues to exceed expectations and redefines one of the most exciting categories in the market. Since winning AJAC's 2012 Best New Design award for dynamic coupe-like style with an innovative third door, it continues to be strikingly different than any other vehicle on the road. The interior is all about connectivity with a standard 7 inch touch-screen multimedia system. Jump inside and your smart phone automatically syncs with Bluetooth so you can stream music, download your phone book and make hands-free calls while out on the open road. The bold exterior design stems from Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design philosophy to deliver stunning features such as the newly designed hood with an even smoother finish, muscular wheel arches, distinctive rear glass hatch and the sporty dual centered chrome exhaust tips. This hatchback has 104,795 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.



