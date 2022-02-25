Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

81,199 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Man Tech

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Man Tech

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

81,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8378805
  • Stock #: 01510
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD7GU282032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 01510
  • Mileage 81,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Push Start
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

