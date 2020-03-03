Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4dr - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4dr - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,268KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4761528
  • Stock #: P-0057
  • VIN: JN1BJ0RR8GM270266
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

This Infiniti QX50 is one of the most engaging small luxury crossovers in its competitive segment. This 2016 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti QX50 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleep, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your QX50 wont be the only one seeking a closer connection with you. This low mileage wagon has just 49,268 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our QX50's trim level is AWD 4dr. This sporty, versatile EX35 comes packed with desirable features to improve your ride. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, Infiniti Controller seven-inch display, a CD player with USB connection and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, dual chrome exhaust finishers, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 31,918 KM
$23,587 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 123,124 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano S...
 18,644 KM
$34,499 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Send A Message