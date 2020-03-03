394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Low Mileage!
This Infiniti QX50 is one of the most engaging small luxury crossovers in its competitive segment. This 2016 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti QX50 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleep, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your QX50 wont be the only one seeking a closer connection with you. This low mileage wagon has just 49,268 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX50's trim level is AWD 4dr. This sporty, versatile EX35 comes packed with desirable features to improve your ride. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, Infiniti Controller seven-inch display, a CD player with USB connection and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, dual chrome exhaust finishers, and more.
