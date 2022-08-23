$CALL+ tax & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
613-722-0852
2016 Infiniti QX50
2016 Infiniti QX50
Premium/AWD/4dr
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8985808
- VIN: JN1BJ0RR4GM260589
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
