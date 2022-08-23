Menu
2016 Infiniti QX50

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2016 Infiniti QX50

2016 Infiniti QX50

Premium/AWD/4dr

2016 Infiniti QX50

Premium/AWD/4dr

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8985808
  VIN: JN1BJ0RR4GM260589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-XXXX

613-722-0852

