2016 Infiniti QX60
2016 Infiniti QX60
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
242,533KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM3GC502661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,533 KM
Vehicle Description
This Infiniti QX60 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2016 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 242,533 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2016 Infiniti QX60