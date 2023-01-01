2016 Jeep Cherokee

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 3 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10067364

10067364 Stock #: N23050a

N23050a VIN: 1C4PJMCS8GW149974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,361 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Compass Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.734 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features SiriusXM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.