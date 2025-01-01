Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control</b><br> <br> Car Connection says the 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 91,471 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Cherokees trim level is Sport. Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position for long drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access. Other features on this model include power windows and doors, cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning and Uconnect 5.0 with Bluetooth.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB4GW221353 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB4GW221353</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Jeep Cherokee

91,471 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12523105

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,471KM
VIN 1C4PJMAB4GW221353

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3592A
  • Mileage 91,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control

Car Connection says the 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 91,471 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Sport. Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position for long drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access. Other features on this model include power windows and doors, cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning and Uconnect 5.0 with Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB4GW221353.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Nissan Rogue SV - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Nissan Rogue SV - Low Mileage 26,611 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Civic Sedan EX 158,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Yaris for sale in Ottawa, ON
2009 Toyota Yaris 104,644 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2016 Jeep Cherokee