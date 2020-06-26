Menu
$20,780

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4X4 GPS Remote Start

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4X4 GPS Remote Start

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$20,780

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,033KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5301137
  • Stock #: W0448A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCSXGW231477
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Jeep Cherokee is loaded with options and drives like new. If you, or someone you know, is looking for a V6 4x4 SUV make sure you check out this silver Jeep Cherokee North Edition. Some of the options it comes with are: Navigation Back Up Camera Heated Seats Bluetooth with Voice Command Trailer Tow/Haul Alloy Rims Power Group Windows Fog Lights Selec-Terrain UBS/AUX Input and so much more Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while your test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

