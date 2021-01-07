Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

81,823 KM

Details Description Features

$24,952

+ tax & licensing
$24,952

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

TRAILHAWK | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION

TRAILHAWK | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

81,823KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6548502
  • Stock #: 210084
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS9GW233108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,823 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 81,000 KM & Absolutely LOADED Trailhawk 4X4 with lots of upgrades. Premium 3.2L V6 with Comfort, Convenience and Safety Pkg finished in Deep Cherry Red including heated/cooled black leather seats, navigation, driver memory system, Active ParkSense, Blind Spot Alert, Forward Collison Warning, Lane keep/departure alert, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera with front & rear park assist sensors, terrain select, power liftgate, heated leather wrapped steering, premium black alloy wheels, hill start assist, rain sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear view mirror, tinted glass, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, 115V outlet, tow hitch receiver, electric parking brake, traction control, roof rails, heated mirrors and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, trail rated, TRAILHAWK

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

