2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 3 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10273581

10273581 Stock #: 23-0752B

23-0752B VIN: 1C4RJFBG4GC306273

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-0752B

Mileage 118,345 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.