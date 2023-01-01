Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

118,345 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Limited

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

118,345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10273581
  • Stock #: 23-0752B
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG4GC306273

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0752B
  • Mileage 118,345 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 118,345 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

