2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,696 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 4x4 OVERLAND W/ HIGH ALTITUDE PACKAGE AND PREMIUM 19-SPEAKER HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP!! Panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather seats, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated rear seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 20-inch black alloys, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, 6,200 lb. capacity tow package, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
