LOADED 4x4 OVERLAND W/ HIGH ALTITUDE PACKAGE AND PREMIUM 19-SPEAKER HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP!! Panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather seats, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated rear seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 20-inch black alloys, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, 6,200 lb. capacity tow package, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

154,696 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER | BLIND SPOT

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,696KM
VIN 1C4RJFCG0GC341598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee