2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

60,133 KM

Details Description Features

$28,564

+ tax & licensing
$28,564

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

REMOTE START | LOW KMS | BLACK ALLOYS

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

REMOTE START | LOW KMS | BLACK ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,564

+ taxes & licensing

60,133KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7018703
  • Stock #: 210404
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG5GC306378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210404
  • Mileage 60,133 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 60,000 KMS!! 4X4 with black alloys, remote starter, leather wrapped steering, tinted glass, paddle shift, full power group incl power seats, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, push button start, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Sport/Eco mode, heated exterior mirrors, black roof rails, traction control and advanced keyless entry with factory remote start. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4X4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, 4wd, awd, Laredo

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

