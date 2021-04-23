2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ONLY 60,000 KMS!! 4X4 with black alloys, remote starter, leather wrapped steering, tinted glass, paddle shift, full power group incl power seats, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, push button start, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Sport/Eco mode, heated exterior mirrors, black roof rails, traction control and advanced keyless entry with factory remote start. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4X4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, 4wd, awd, Laredo
